Sweetwater County Arrests: August 28 – August 29, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

YANG, MARY MILEE

Age: 27
Address: MILWAUKEE, WI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-28
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

LAMORIE, WILLOW RHIANNON

Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-28
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MUSSER, MICHAEL GLENN

Age: 40
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4961, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

WOLFSON, CHARLES P

Age: 63
Address: NEW CASTLE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4960, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

BRIGHT, MACEY ME CHELLE

Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-28
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4962, SURETY OR CASH, $30000, Court: District Court

