Sweetwater County Arrests: August 28 – August 29, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

YANG, MARY MILEE Age: 27 Address: MILWAUKEE, WI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4965, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LAMORIE, WILLOW RHIANNON Age: 19 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-28 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4964, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MUSSER, MICHAEL GLENN Age: 40 Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4961, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WOLFSON, CHARLES P Age: 63 Address: NEW CASTLE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-08-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4960, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

