Sweetwater County Arrests: July 17 – July 18, 2019

BIERMAKER, AMY LOU
Age: 58
Address: GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Minimum Speed Limits – Impede Traffic
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4707, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4707, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4707, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CANFORD, MELLIUM PARSON
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4704, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4704, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JOHNSON, ROBERT JOE
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4702, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4703, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT