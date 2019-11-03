Sweetwater County Arrests: November 2-3, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WATTS, GARRETT CODY LEE Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

NIELSON, ALBERT JAY Age: 46 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-11-02 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5294, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2019-11-02 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #5293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

STORY, BRANDON LEE Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, Booking: 2018-11-03 Released: 2019-11-02

Type: SPLIT SENTENCE

Arresting Agency: DCI Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #3234, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: #3234, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

JOHNSON, AMBER MARIE Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-11-03 Released: 2019-11-02

Type: SPLIT SENTENCE

Arresting Agency: DCI Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: #3233, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court

Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: #3233, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #3266, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #3304, CASH, $135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

