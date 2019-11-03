Sweetwater County Arrests: November 2-3, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WATTS, GARRETT CODY LEE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5295, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
NIELSON, ALBERT JAY
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-11-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5294, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court
CURRY, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-11-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Released: 2019-11-02
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5293, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
STORY, BRANDON LEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS,
Booking: 2018-11-03
Released: 2019-11-02
Type: SPLIT SENTENCE
Arresting Agency: DCI
- Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #3234, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: #3234, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JOHNSON, AMBER MARIE
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-11-03
Released: 2019-11-02
Type: SPLIT SENTENCE
Arresting Agency: DCI
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: #3233, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- Endangering Children – Enter and Remain Where Methamphetamine is Being Stored or Manufactured
- Status: SPLIT SENTENCE, Bond: #3233, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #3266, CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #3304, CASH, $135, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT