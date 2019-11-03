Morning Sweetwater County Weather: November 3, 2019

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 3, 2019) – Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Sponsor

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Advertisement

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Advertisement

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.