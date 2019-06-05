Sweetwater County Law Enforcement Makes 389 Traffic Stops Over Memorial Day Weekend

As part of a county-wide, multi-agency seat belt enforcement operation this past Memorial Day weekend, Sweetwater County law enforcement stopped 389 vehicles and issued 18 seat belt and three child passenger restraint citations.

Advertisement

During the four-day operations, the focus was on seat belts, but area law enforcement also arrested a drunk driver, issued 187 speeding citations and issued 67 other various citations and issued 150 warnings. There were no fatal crashes reported in Sweetwater County over the holiday.

Advertisement

Along with this enhanced enforcement effort, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is urging drivers to help keep Wyoming’s roadways safe by calling the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers. Callers should be prepared to provide the dispatcher with a description of the vehicle, its location, and direction of travel.