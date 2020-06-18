Sweetwater County Travel & Tourism to open new visitor center

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 18, 2020) — Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism will be opening a new “Explore Rock Springs and Green River, WY” visitor center at 1641 Elk Street in Rock Springs on July 1, 2020.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled from 4-6 pm on July 1, with tours and free goodie bags for those in attendance.

The new visitor center will serve as a hub to provide information on the attractions and amenities in Sweetwater County and encourage visitors to extend their stay in the area.

“We were excited when the opportunity became available to move our office onto Elk Street and be able to provide visitor services at this busy intersection off of interstate 80. We look forward to being able to engage with visitors that are traveling to or from the National Parks of Wyoming and to showcase everything that is great about Rock Springs and Green River,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism.

The new visitor center on Elk Street will be in addition to the Rock Springs and Green River Chamber Visitor centers and will operate with the same focus.

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism has partnered with, and provided funding, to both chambers of commerce for decades and will continue with those partnerships to provide visitors with a quality experience in the area.

The new visitor center will also be hosting Flaming Gorge Tours starting July 9, 2020. Tour participants will enjoy a full-day scenic tour around the Flaming Gorge loop in a motorcoach with a step-on tour guide.

Stops include Firehole Canyon, the Flaming Gorge Dam, Red Canyon Visitor Center, and much more. Tickets are $49 per person and include lunch and snacks.

For more information please call (307) 382-2538 or visit https://www.tourwyoming.com/flaming-gorge-tour.