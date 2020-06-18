Wyoming total cases of COVID-19 now 1,144

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 18, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, Wyoming has 1,144 total cases of COVID-19. There are 906 laboratory-confirmed cases and 238 probable cases.

674 of the laboratory-confirmed cases have recovered, with 196 of the probable cases recovering. The death toll due to the virus is still 18.

Sweetwater County is reporting another laboratory-confirmed case, bringing the total to 36. There are still eight probable cases that have been recorded for Sweetwater County.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.