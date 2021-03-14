The wonders of being a grandparent

Advertisement

Sara Martin, [email protected]

Six years ago, I married my best friend and he brought me into a family with a lot of nieces, a son and a daughter, grandson’s, granddaughter and a great grandson.

Well, in January of 2020, I found out that I was going to be a first-time grandma from my daughter!

That day was scary and exciting all at once. For all first-time grandma’s, you can only imagine how I felt. The more time that went by, the more elated I got as the baby making his appearance got closer.

For my husband being a grandpa again, he was excited to see his stepdaughter growing a baby. He considers her as his daughter as my husband and I have been together for 11 years now and we couldn’t be prouder of the young woman and mother that she is.

My little Anakin Maddex is such a joy to have around and we love watching him get more and more animated. He is now 6 months old and, boy, is he ever animated and getting more and more curious.

He is a very happy baby and brings such joy into our lives. We can’t imagine life without him.

I am so excited to see him growing and to see the curiosity that he has for everything happening around him. He’s bright eyed, bubbly and quite the talker – baby chatter, that is.

He’s definitely the best thing that has happened to us last year and continues to be one of the best things we could ever have asked for!

For all of you first-time grandma’s and grandpa’s, I am excited for you because you can’t imagine the absolute purest form of love when you hold that baby for the first time!

With my daughter and I being so close, it is a pleasure to give her advice on how babies are, even though my youngest is 14 years old. I try to help her to not stress out so much when he cries and there’s hardly anyway to calm him down. She listens and appreciates the help and advice I can give her.

For all you first time grandparent’s CONGRATULATIONS and I’m so excited for you!