Thursday area high school scores/Friday schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 28, 2020) — Here are scores and results from Thursday’s area high school sports and the schedule for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

Thursday Area Girls Basketball

Green River 66 – Rock Springs 56

Farson-Eden 43 – Meeteetse 39 (1A West Regional)

Mountain View 39 – Lyman 37

Pinedale 43 – Big Piney 19

Kemmerer 50 – Greybull 38 (2A West Regional)

Thursday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs 67 – Green River 63

Farson-Eden 48 – Meeteetse 24 (1A West Regional)

Mountain View 66 – Lyman 37

Big Piney 60 – Pinedale 50

Kemmerer 39 – Greybull 35 (2A West Regional)

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Green River at Star Valley

Little Snake River vs. Farson-Eden (1A West Regional)

Big Piney at Mountain View

Pinedale at Lyman

Powell at Lovell

Kemmerer vs. Wyoming Indian (2A West Regional)

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Green River at Star Valley

Farson-Eden vs. Encampment (1A West Regional)

Big Piney at Mountain View

Pinedale at Lyman

Powell at Lovell

Kemmerer vs. Rocky Mountain (2A West Regional)

Area Wrestling

Green River and Rock Springs at 4A State Wrestling Championships in Casper

Lyman, Mountain View and Pinedale at 3A State Wrestling Championships in Casper

Big Piney, Lovell, and Kemmerer at 2A State Wrestling Championships in Casper