Today is 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Dec. 10, 2019) — Today 150 years ago, on Dec. 10, 1869 — and in just over 50 words — the Wyoming Territorial Legislature changed the course of history when it granted women the right to vote, the first government on the planet to do so on a permanent basis.

The 19th Amendment granting national women’s suffrage would not be passed for another 50 years, in 1919.

To help commemorate the event as Christmas gifts, the gift shop at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is offering quality reproductions of vintage “Votes for Women” items — a paperweight, a broach, and a charm bracelet, shown at top.​

The museum is located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. Museum winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and admission is free.​