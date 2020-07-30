Uinta County School District #1 releases back to school information

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

EVANSTON, WYOMING (July 30, 2020) — The Uinta County School District #1 has released the following information on their Facebook page regarding back to school information:

“School will resume face to face August 24, 2020!

The following information will assist you and your children beginning the 2020-2021 school year.

For the safety of individual students as well as to assist the District in better serving students, the District must have on file in the school office: current telephone numbers (i.e. home, work, emergency), current home and mailing address, and current signatures of parent/guardian(s) for authorization purposes. It is also important that the district has updated health information on file for all students enrolled.

Students being enrolled in the public schools of Evanston for the first time should bring copies of birth certificate, immunization records, and, when appropriate, records from the previous school attended. There will be a form provided during enrollment activities for parents to authorize the school to request records from previous schools.

At the time of registration, students will be provided student supply lists and updated information pertaining to the student’s school and school procedures. Free and Reduced Priced Meal Applications will be available and school fees, when appropriate, may be paid. Parents are encouraged to deposit money into their student’s lunch account before August 24, 2020, at their respective schools. Supply lists are also available at local stores or on the district website at www.uinta1.com

Delayed Start Mondays: Every Monday morning the starting time of each school will be delayed by one hour. The delay will allow the K-12 instructional staff time to participate in professional development focusing on instruction and collaboration while working on standards and assessments. Bus schedules, breakfast, and student supervision will all be delayed by one hour. Please contact your building principal for additional details.

Online Fees and Registration: Parents will be expected to log in to PowerSchool to complete the necessary registration forms. These options will provide efficiency and convenience for parents, as well as much needed cost savings and time for the district. Directions for online registration and fee payment will be available on the school district and school websites. www.uinta1.com

REGISTRATION

Parent’s assistance in registering/re-registering their student(s) prior to the first day of school on August 24, 2020, will greatly assist the District in providing for the needs of the students and for a smooth opening of the 2020-2021 School Year.

**Schools will be open Monday through Thursday from August 10-21, 2020

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS REGISTRATION:

New Students may be registered at all elementary schools during the weeks of August 10-21 during regular working hours of 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Registration for all returning students, all grade levels will be online this year. Please watch your email for information from UCSD#1 for when our registration opens online.

DAVIS MIDDLE SCHOOL (Office will be open beginning August 10, 2020):

Registration for all grade levels will be on-line this year. Please watch your email for information from UCSD#1 for when our registration opens online. We will also have a Registration Day at DMS on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 7:00 am through 6:00 pm. We will email information regarding the online registration process. In addition, we will mail Registration information to you at the end of July. Please make sure we have your current mailing and email addresses by logging into your PowerSchool account. Our office will be open to assist parents with the online registration process from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Thursday beginning August 10, 2020. This school year registration fee ($25), Chromebook fees ($20), and lunch deposits can be paid online or in-person at the DMS office.

*You may also pay for school lunches online with your registration, or you may bring a check or cash to the DMS office. Please note: lunches are always paid with a separate check from registration. Also, Chromebook contracts will be signed online. There is a $20 Chromebook user fee every year. All fees can be paid online or in-person in the office.

*Students participating in sports must be registered with Family ID prior to the first day of practice. All physicals will need to be uploaded to www.FamilyID.com and dated after May 1, 2020. You will need to create a new account or update your information in your student’s current account. Please do not bring physicals to the school or to the coach. If you have any questions, please feel free to call our office at 307-789-8096.

Registration Day & Picture Day Wednesday, August 12th, 7:00 am – 6:00 pm

EVANSTON MIDDLE SCHOOL (Office will be open beginning August 10, 2020):

Registration for all grade levels will be online this school year. We also will have a Registration day at EMS on August 13, 2020. UCSD#1 will be emailing information regarding online registration during the summer. Please make sure we have your current email by logging into your PowerSchool account. Our office will be open to assist parents with online registration from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays during August. Feel free to stop in or call the office if you need assistance. This year’s registration fees ($25), Chromebook fees ($20), and lunch can be paid online or in-person in the EMS office. If you are paying in person, please be aware that lunch fees must be paid separately from registration and Chromebook fees.

**Students participating in sports must be registered with Family ID (www.FAMILYID.com) prior to the first day of practice on August 17, 2020. You will need to create a new account or update your information in your student’s current account. Physicals must be dated after May 1, 2020, and need to be uploaded to their account. Coaches will not be accepting physicals. If you have any questions, please call our office at 307-789-5499.

Registration Day Thursday, August 13th, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

EVANSTON HIGH SCHOOL (Office will be open beginning 8/10/2020):

Registration for all grade levels will be online this 2020-2021 school year. UCSD#1 will be emailing information regarding online registration during the summer. Please make sure we have your current email by logging into your PowerSchool account. We encourage you to use the online registration and fee payment through PowerSchool. If you need assistance the following on-site registration times are available:

Seniors & Juniors Tuesday, August 11th 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Sophomores & Freshmen Wednesday, August 12th 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

New Students & Foreign Exchange by appointment only Thursday-Friday, August 13th & 14th 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

New students to the Evanston area, please call Evanston High School at 307-789-0757 starting August 10th regarding what information is needed to register your student during New Student Registration. These registrations are done by appointment only.

School pictures will be taken Tuesday, August 25, with a makeup day to be held Monday, October 5.

Please make every effort to have your picture taken at that time so you can receive your ID Card. Dress for school pictures must meet the school’s dress code; therefore, no inappropriate clothing or hats will be allowed.

The following school fees are due at registration and may be paid online through PowerSchool account:

Fee

Amount

Purpose

2020-21 Registration Fee

$25

EHS T-Shirt, assemblies, Homecoming, Student Council, class activities, consumables and credit card usage fees

Chromebook

$20

Computer Rental

AP Class Fee Per AP Class $45

Half of AP Test and is reimbursed if students pass the exam

Yearbook $45

2020-21 Yearbook (optional)

Schedule Change Fee $25

Applies to any schedule changes made after August 21, 2020

HORIZON HIGH SCHOOL (Office will be open beginning 8/10/2020):

(Grades 8-12)

There will be no registration period for Horizon Jr./Sr. High School.

Admission is by application only. If you are interested in attending Horizon High School, please pick up an application at 164 Yellow Creek Road or visit the UCSD#1 website at www.uinta1.com and go to Schools/Horizon/Resources to download an application.

Annual Public Notification of Nondiscrimination Regarding Career & Technical Education

Uinta County School District Number One does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability in admission to its programs, services, or activities, in access to them, in treatment of individuals, or in any aspect of their operations. Uinta County School District Number One Career and Technical Education department does not discriminate in enrollment or access to any of the programs available, including but not limited to:

Agribusiness Systems, Plant Systems, Power, Structural & Technical Systems, Construction, Design/Pre-Construction, Journalism & Broadcasting, Business Information Management, Operations Management, Support Services, Restaurants & Food/Beverage Services, Consumer Services, Early Childhood Development & Services, Web & Digital Communications, Production, Marketing Management, Engineering & Technology, Facility & Mobile Equipment Maintenance, Printing Technology, or Information Support & Services.

The lack of English language skills shall not be a barrier to admission or participation in the activities and programs. Uinta County School District Number One also does not discriminate in its hiring or employment practices. This notice is provided as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the Age Discrimination Act of 1975, and the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Questions, complaints, or requests for additional information regarding these laws may be forwarded to the designated compliance coordinator(s). Title VI, Title IX, Section 504, and ADA may be referred to Uinta County School District Number One, Mr. Ryan Thomas, 537 10th Street, 307-789-7571 or the Office for Civil Rights, Region VIII, U.S. Department of Education, Federal Building, Suite 310, 1244 Speer Blvd., Denver, Colorado 80204-03582, (303) 844-5695 or TDD (303)-844-3417, [email protected]”