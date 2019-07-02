URA Announces Volunteer Of The Month: Emily Lopez

Rock Springs, WY (7/2/19) – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Emily Lopez as the Volunteer of the Month for June.

Lopez is on the Promotions Committee. Lopez has been instrumental in their campaigns such as “Spend $20 on the 20th.” Lopez is the Broker/Owner at High Country Realty in Downtown Rock Springs. Lopez has an Associate’s Degree in History and Spanish Literature from Western Wyoming Community College. Lopez received her Bachelors’ Degree in History from the University of Wyoming.

“It’s not related to what I do now at all!” Lopez joked.

Lopez prefers to stay in her current position since she enjoys renovating her own rental properties for others and investing in and renovating properties for others.

“Real estate is a fantastic investment and I enjoy every part of it and wanted to help others in that journey,” Lopez shared.

Lopez sees the growth in local volunteerism and hopes it will keep growing.

“Volunteering is important because if we don’t take actionable steps toward making things better, they’ll get worse over time,” Lopez pointed out. “In small towns, volunteering gives small businesses an opportunity to give back to the community members who keeps us in business.”

Lopez went on to say, “What stands out to me in Downtown is how much opportunity is available for small businesses and how much growth potential we have.”

Lopez concluded by saying, “I’m excited to see Downtown Rock Springs develop over the next handful of years.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture. For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com.