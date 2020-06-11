UW Athletics announces no positive tests for COVID-19 in initial results

Laramie, Wyo. (June 11, 2020) — The University of Wyoming athletic department announced on Wednesday that of the 166 COVID-19 test results that have been received for student-athletes and select staff on May 27 and June 4, that there were zero positive cases.

Additional student-athletes and staff who will be arriving on campus from June 15 until the start of the fall semester will be tested. Wyoming will continue to use guidelines set forth by the CDC and the Department of Health.

Wyoming Athletics is currently partnering with Ivinson Memorial Hospital in Laramie to coordinate testing via a nasopharyngeal swab (surveillance test). In addition, symptom and temperature checks are conducted on all student-athletes before they participate in supervised summer strength and conditioning workouts.