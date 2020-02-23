UW diver Mirafuentes wins MW title and sets another school record

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Feb. 22, 2020) – Wyoming freshman diver Melissa Mirafuentes shattered her previous career-high and the school record in the platform on her way to her first Mountain West title Saturday. She became the first Cowgirl to win the event in either the MW or when the team competed in the Western Athletic Conference.

For her efforts over the week, she was also named the MW Championship Diver of the Meet. Mirafuentes eclipsed her own and the program high with a combined score of 348.80 through five dives on the platform during the preliminaries. Her previous best was 296.00 which she set on Feb. 8, 2020 at the Air Force Diving invite. In the finals, she would score 324.10 to come away with the first place finish and title.

“I couldn’t be more impressed with how well our team performed at this conference championships,” head diving coach Ted Everett said. “We went 11 for 12 in scoring opportunities in the three events. Everyone really stepped up and contributed. Karla (Contreras) needed a big score on her last dive and she stepped up and scored 71. It was an amazing moment. Melissa (Mirafuentes) crushed both her school records again going 348 points on the platform. She was incredible all week long. She really showed her talent and the league took notice by recognizing her with the Diver of the Meet award.”

For the Cowgirls, the diving team will be at the NCAA Zone E Championships beginning on Monday, March 9 in Salt Lake City.