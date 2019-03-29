UW Mortar Board Honors Staff Members

Members of the University of Wyoming’s senior honor society recently selected UW staff members to receive the “Tip of the Cap” award.

Members of the Cap and Gown Chapter of Mortar Board selected staff members who offered “exceptional contributions to the University of Wyoming and inspiration of students.”

Mortar Board recognizes students who have excelled in and out of the classroom, based on scholarship, leadership and service. Mortar Board members participate in many projects and activities throughout the year, both on the UW campus and in the Laramie community.

Listed are UW Mortar Board students from their hometowns of Rock Springs and Green River, along with their “Tip of the Cap” recipients:

Rock Springs — Kaylee Tuttle, Susan Stoddard, Student Educational Opportunity.

Green River — John Richardson, Aaron Lozano, Associated Students of UW.