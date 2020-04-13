UW ranks among most affordable institutions to earn online doctorate in education

LARAMIE, WYOMING (April 13, 2020) — The doctoral programs in education at the University of Wyoming have been ranked No. 8 on a list of the 25 most affordable universities to earn an online doctorate in education.

This new ranking by the website Online U further highlights the commitment the UW College of Education has made to serving students throughout Wyoming and the world via hybrid and fully online degree programs. Earlier this year, U.S. News & World Report listed the college in the top 100 online programs in education for 2020, and Intelligent.com ranked the college’s online master’s program in learning, design and technology as No. 18 out of 196 online teaching programs.

“The college has made great efforts to improve our online course offerings and has successfully converted the majority of our graduate programs to support students who learn off campus,” says Associate Dean and Professor Suzanne Young. “We have worked to design course structures utilizing pedagogies that empower at-a-distance students and create frameworks that give them a sense of community among their peers.”

This ranking also can be attributed to a decision by the UW Board of Trustees to reduce out-of-state tuition for online graduate programs in fall 2018. This change resulted in a 45 percent reduction in tuition cost for these programs and made UW more competitive in the market for nonresident students in online graduate programs.

The rankings are determined by program data including available degrees, tuition rates and details about program coursework that were culled from official school websites. Information about acceptance rates, programmatic accreditation and profit status of schools was collected from official websites of accreditation agencies or from the National Center for Education Statistics. Out-of-state tuition levels were used to calculate the rankings unless in-state tuition is offered to all online students.

“Beyond affordability, the world-class facilities and top programs at UW ensure students receive the best return on their investment,” Young says. “Their degrees from a flagship state university will create exciting opportunities for their careers and families, while a reduced debt load will help graduates achieve their life goals at a faster pace.”

To view the ranking, visit www.onlineu.org/most-affordable-colleges/education-doctoral-degrees.