UW to hold Virtual Graduation Stole Ceremony

Wyo4News, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (December 10, 2020) — On the evening of Thursday, Dec. 10, the University of Wyoming Athletics Department will hold a special virtual graduation stole ceremony for its student-athletes who are graduating during 2020 winter commencement ceremonies. A total of 18 Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes are scheduled to graduate this winter.

Of the 18 graduates: nine are current or former members of the Wyoming Football team, four were members of the swimming and diving team, two were former men’s basketball student-athletes, two are women’s soccer team members and one was a wrestling student-athlete.

“This is a special time of year when our student-athletes achieve their goal of earning a college degree,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “This has obviously been a unique year. While we aren’t able to hold our normal Stole Ceremony in person this semester, we are happy we can join together with our graduates and their families virtually to honor them for this great accomplishment and thank them for their other contributions to Wyoming Athletics.

“They have all made their mark in their respective sports here at UW, and we are proud of the way they have represented our program. I know they will go on to great success in the future. A few of our winter graduates, who have come back to finish their degrees, have already gone on to have successful careers. We are honored to be able to celebrate graduation with all of them this week.”

“We are incredibly proud of our student-athletes who are graduating this fall,” said Randy Welniak, UW Senior Associate Athletics Director for Development and Revenue Enhancement, who also oversees the “W-Club”. “Each and every one of them had numerous challenges and adjustments that needed to be made based on all of the changes and restrictions in place over the past several months. The commitment to maintain their focus and achieve the goal of earning a degree was remarkable!”

Winter graduates, members of their families, and UW Athletics coaching and administrative staff will participate in this Thursday’s virtual reception via Zoom.

The tradition of presenting UW student-athlete graduates with graduation stoles at a special reception began with the spring semester of 2014 and has been held every semester since. The graduation stoles are provided to wear along with the graduation stole from each student-athlete’s college during graduation. This year those stoles will still be provided to the graduates, they just won’t be presented in person due to Coronavirus restrictions.

The UW Athletics’ graduation stole is white with the familiar Steamboat Bucking Horse and Rider emblem on the right-hand side of the stole and a W-Club emblem on the left. Each graduating student-athlete will also receive a free W-Club membership for the coming year. The W-Club is the official organization for former Cowboy and Cowgirl student-athletes and coaches.

The 2020 winter commencement ceremonies for the University of Wyoming are scheduled for a Virtual Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10:00 a.m., Mountain Time.

Detailed information on the 2020 University of Wyoming Virtual Winter Commencement Ceremony may be found at http://www.uwyo.edu/commencement/

2020 University of Wyoming Athletics Winter Graduates

Men’s Basketball

Austin Mueller – Finance and Economics

Theo Ratliff – General Studies (Completed his playing career at Wyoming in the 1994-95 season)

Football

Justis Borton – Criminal Justice

Garrett Crall – General Studies

Taylor Dodd – Management

Alijah Halliburton – Communication

Jesse Hooper – American Studies

Mason Keeler – American Studies

Braden Smith – American Studies

Thomas Williams – General Studies (Completed his playing career at Wyoming in the 1993 season)

Shiloh Windsor – Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management

Soccer

Talia Sclafani – Kinesiology

Michaela Stark – Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Management

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Jacob Harlan – Kinesiology

Jack Herron – Management

PJ Musser – Marketing

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Kiana Junior – General Studies

Wrestling

Doyle Trout – Kinesiology