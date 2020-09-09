UW with 7 more student COVID-19 cases; Total now at 68

From the University of Wyoming Daily News

Some 119 people — 23 on-campus and 96 off-campus — are in 14-day quarantine because they were in close contact with people who tested positive.

“We have not seen a big new outbreak this week, but we don’t yet have the data from the past weekend to show the level of transmission that might have taken place,” says UW epidemiologist Brant Schumaker, who is directing the university’s testing program. “We will be watching closely as the new test results are reported in order to gain a more complete picture of the situation on campus and in the community.”

The total number of COVID-19 cases among UW students and employees since the pandemic began is 140.

An increase in the number of symptomatic people testing positive last week triggered a five-day pause to UW’s fall return plan. By the end of that period Wednesday, UW President Ed Seidel will determine the next steps, such as returning to the phased fall return plan; extending the pause to gather further information; or shifting to a fully virtual environment.

More information about the pause is available at www.uwyo.edu/campus-return, which is being updated as information becomes available. Those with questions also may call (307) 766-COVD (2683) or email [email protected].