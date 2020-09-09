Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: September 9, 2020

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.

Local News:

The aftermath of the season’s first winter storm. How much snow did we get and how what was the area highest wind gust? More information here.

Tuesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health showed 58 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported statewide. Here in Sweetwater County, five new cases were reported to the WDH since Sunday. More information here.

The Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport is expects to be back open today as getting runways cleared. More information here.

More new, active cases of COVID-19 found among students at the University of Wyoming Tuesday. Many also quarantined. More information here.

The Mountain West Conference Board of Directors announced that the conference winter and springs sports seasons will proceed as originally planned. They also said, rescheduled sports would add to “a robust spring offering.” Those rescheduled sports include the currently canceled football, volleyball and girls soccer seasons. More information here.

Latest Obituaries:

Eric Conrad Branson – Details

Links to National and International News:

