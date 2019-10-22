UW’s Offensive Line Unit named to 2019 Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll

NEW YORK (Oct. 22, 2019) — The Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football today revealed the members of its 2019 midseason honor roll.

Earning a spot on this year’s midseason honor roll is the University of Wyoming Offensive Line Unit.

Among the accomplishments of the University of Wyoming offensive line this season are:

Wyoming 2019 Offensive Line Superlatives

The Cowboys rank No. 15 in the nation in rushing offense in 2019, averaging 236.7 yards per game.

Wyoming’s offense is ranked No. 10 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed, giving up an average only 1.00 sack per game (only seven total sacks allowed) for the 2019 season.

Wyoming is one of only seven FBS teams to have four different individuals record a 100-yard rushing game in 2019.

Through the first seven games of the season, the Cowboy offensive line has paved the way for a total of seven 100-yard rushing games.

What The Committee Is Saying:

“Was really impressed when I first turned their Missouri tape on. Contact power, balance, sustain, and finishing. They were up to task and took it to them. Really set the tone. OL played a huge role in the upset. Fundamentally sound. Lost their LG Eric Abojei vs SDSU and he was their alpha dog. Deserving group.”

The complete list of teams on this year’s midseason honor roll are the O-lines of Alabama, Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Baylor, Boston College, Charlotte, Clemson, Duke, Georgia, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisiana, LSU, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

This year’s honor roll members represent eight conferences and two independents (in alphabetical order): ACC (3), BIG TEN (3), BIG-12 (4), CUSA (1), MWC (2), PAC-12 (2), SEC (5), SUN BELT (2), and Army and Notre Dame.

For games played through Oct. 19, teams on this year’s honor roll had a combined record of 154-20 and includes twelve ranked teams, eight of which are in the Top Ten of the AP Poll.*

These units have gained the attention of the Joe Moore Award voting committee as it moves closer to announcing the selection of semifinalists on Nov. 19 and finalists on Dec. 10. Selection of the 2019 Joe Moore Award winner will be made public after a surprise visit to the winning university’s campus in late December.

“The O-line units on the 2019 Midseason Honor Roll have caught the attention of the committee, through the October 12 weekend by demonstrating some or all of the award criteria in a recognizable way,” said Cole Cubelic, chairman of the Joe Moore Award voting committee. “The bar will raise significantly from here, and the consistency required to earn further recognition will be how the elite units eventually separate themselves.”

“It’s been an interesting year for development, and having depth or staying healthy appear to be critical already,” said Aaron Taylor, CBS college football analyst and founder of the Joe Moore Award. “October and November have historically proven to be when the elite units separate themselves, and I know we’re all looking forward to seeing some ‘Joe Moore Moments’ down the stretch in what we call the ‘Gotta Have It’ situations. Those moments are the critical third and fourth-down and short yardage, red zone or goal-line plays that often separate the good from the great.”

Honor Roll Criteria and Selection Process

The Joe Moore Award voting committee judges solely on six criteria: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique and finishing.

Evaluations for the midseason honor roll were made primarily through weekly review of actual game film and offensive line coach-provided cut-ups on the DragonFly Division I Network.

In addition, STATS, one of the industry leaders in sports data analytics, provides advanced O-line data and analytics to give context and clarity which streamlines the film evaluation process.

About the Joe Moore Award

The Joe Moore Award is the only accolade in college football to honor a position group. It is named after Joe Moore, widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history, most notably for his work at Notre Dame and the University of Pittsburgh.

Coach Moore sent 52 players on to the NFL, including Bill Fralic, Mark May, Russ Grimm, Jimbo Covert, Aaron Taylor and others.

The Foundation for Teamwork has presented the unique award since 2015.

Joe Moore Award Credo

Teamwork. It’s what defines football as a sport and it is displayed in its greatest glory – in its most profound necessity – in the play of the offensive line. For it is there that individual achievement only matters if the entire unit is performing.

When we execute together, great things happen. But if one player missteps, the rest of the team pays the price. That idea – along with hard work and the willingness to strive to be your best – embodies what Coach Joe Moore instilled in his players.

But it’s about more than just football. It’s about how we live our lives, how we contribute to society, how we participate in the realization of great things. Teamwork is a bond. It’s a promise. And it’s a commitment to put the greater good above ourselves. It’s the greatest form of individual achievement because it requires total sacrifice – of focus, of effort, of ego.

The road to success requires a universal commitment to purpose that creates an unbreakable bond between each of us. And it makes that success one of the greatest achievements on the planet.

Sponsor

About The Foundation for Teamwork

The Foundation for Teamwork is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering teamwork in all societal endeavors and bring that spirit of collective achievement to athletics, education, and organizations.

Find out more at joemooreaward.com and follow the Joe Moore Award on Twitter (@joemooreaward), Instagram (@joemooreaward), and Facebook (facebook.com/JoeMooreAward).