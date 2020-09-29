Volunteers needed for tonight’s Riverview Cemetery cleanup

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(September 29, 2020) — The City of Green River is looking for volunteers to help in this evening’s cleanup of Riverview Cemetery. The cleanup is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement

The large downed tree branches from the first of the month storm have been removed, but help is still needed in picking up small debris left from fallen branches and trees. The City is asking volunteers to bring their own rakes, but no chainsaws.

A second and third volunteer cleanup is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday which will also begin at 5:30 p.m.

This evening’s cleanup is Sections I, O, N, M, L, Wednesday’s cleanup in Sections A, F, H, K, P, R & Q, and Thursday’s in Section B, C, D, E, S, T, U, W.