ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — A walk to end Alzheimer’s is a national fundraiser dedicated to raising money for care, research, and support for families and caregivers. Residents of Sweetwater County can do their part to help the cause by signing up for the walk/drive event this Friday, August 28, 2020.

Alzheimer’s a the most common cause of Dementia. In 2020 approximately 5.8 million American’s have Alzheimer’s.

Reportedly, Alzheimer’s Disease is not a symptom of aging. According to the National Alzheimer’s Association, approximately 200,000 people under the age of 60 have some type of early on set Alzheimer’s.

In an interview with Wyo4News, Alzheimer’s Committee member Sandy D’Riff states. “The impact [of Alzheimers] really besides the patient themselves, or the family members, is also the caregivers. It’s 24/7 work to get them what they need. Trying to figure out what they need, and get outside help. Right now with the COVID-19 going on, it’s difficult to get outside help – to get nurses to come and assist.”

“Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks.” – Definition by the Alzheimer’s Association.

“When we started at the beginning of the year, planning for this. Obviously this was pre-COVID and we were planning on having our normal walk as we typically do the second week of June – down in Bunning park. Things just really changed very quickly. So we went from having a walk, to not having a walk, back to needing to reschedule a walk and we said ‘well we’ll do it in Green River, and do it around Expedition Island.” Spicer said. “Just several weeks ago, we got the news from the Alzheimer’s Association that said, ‘you know what, across the nation, we’re not going to do large scale walks, we’re just going to o these virtual walks a whatever else you want to do to raise money.’ So I really took a step back an said, ‘hey, in addition to doing the virtual walk, which we think people are going to want to do – we see a lot of folks out being active right now. We looked at the cruise and the drag in April and May in Green River, how successful they were and how excite people got about it and how it really pulled the community together. We said, that’s a cool thing to do, and other Alzheimer’s committees are doing the same thing around the state and we’re really excited about it. We think it’ll turn into a pretty big event an raise a lot of money.”

Information about the upcoming fundraiser and how to register can be found on the Sweetwater County Walk/Drive to End Alzheimer’s Facebook Page . “We are excited to announce that Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Sweetwater County is moving forward, but things will look a bit differently this year. Sweetwater County has been generous in its support of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we have a tremendous number of teams and individuals already signed up for this year’s campaign and your health and safety are our top priorities.

This year we won’t be a large in-person gathering — instead, we invite you to walk and/or drive with us on Friday, August 28th. If you choose to walk, we ask that you walk in small teams of friends and family, join our virtual ceremony on our Mobile App and visit our drive-by Promise Flower Garden. Following Walk, we invite you to join us for our first ever Drive to End Alzheimer’s events happening in both Rock Springs and Green River the same day and time! So whether you want to walk or drive, we are all still fighting for the same thing: a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. Get your teams ready, let’s walk and cruise to end Alzheimer’s!”