Weather folks calling for a wintry change in our weather Saturday night and Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 25, 2019) – A change in the weather is coming our way according to forecaster from the National Weather Service in Riverton.

A strong cold front to bring snow and colder temperatures for to Sweetwater County and the state Saturday night into Sunday morning. Colder temperatures with snow amounts of one to three inches are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning in Sweetwater County. Two to four inches of snow possible in the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

A combination of cold weather, snow, and winds of 15 to 35 mph will cause hazardous travel in the southwest and southern parts of Wyoming. Wind chill factors Saturday night are forecasted to be below zero with air temperatures around 12 degrees.

Weather advisories have also been issued for Fremont, Sublette, Carbon, and Lincoln coounties.

Winter Storm Watch in effect from Saturday evening through Sunday Night in Albany and Carbon counties.

WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. Wind gusts up to 25 MPH may also result in blowing and drifting snow. A flash freeze may occur as temperatures fall rapidly with the onset of snow.



WHERE…Much of southeast Wyoming and northern Sioux County in the Nebraska Panhandle. This includes the Interstate 80 corridor between Rawlins and Cheyenne and the Interstate 25 corridor between the Colorado State Line and Douglas. Other locations include but are not limited to Lusk, Torrington, Saratoga, the Snowy Mountains, and the northern Laramie Range.