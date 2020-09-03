Western still has late start courses available

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 3, 2020) — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) has late start courses available to students who missed the August 26 deadline, but still wish to make progress in their studies.

Advertisement

Late start courses are available as in-person courses or online format, depending on the course. To see a complete list of the 71 late start courses at Western, visit www.westernwyoming.edu/latestart.

Western has a number of financial aid options available to students. In addition, Gov. Mark Gordon recently announced two new grant programs to help those impacted by COVID-19 cover some of the costs of attending college. Students who are enrolled at Western still have the opportunity to apply for the grants.

The CARES Wyoming Adult Grant is for Wyoming residents ages 25-64 who are unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19.

Advertisement

The CARES Wyoming College Grant is for those people or their families who have been impacted financially or become unemployed as a result of COVID-19. Qualified applicants from both in-state and out-of-state students are eligible to apply.

Grant funding is only available for Fall 2020, so interested people must act quickly to take advantage of these opportunities.