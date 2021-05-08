Western Wyoming Community College to host commencement this evening

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 8, 2021) — Western Wyoming Community College will be holding its 2021 commencement ceremonies tonight at 7 p.m. in the school’s Rushmore Gymnasium.

The in-person ceremony is a ticketed event with limited capacity and face coverings required. Each participating Western graduate was eligible to receive two tickets to the event.

For those not with an attendance ticket, the commencement will also be live-streamed at WesternWyoming.edu/commencement