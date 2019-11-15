Western’s president will meet with RS residents Dec. 10

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 15, 2019) — Western Wyoming Community College’s new President, Dr. Kim Dale, will meet with community members from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in room 3650B on Western’s Rock Springs campus.

The Western President Listening Sessions provide the public an opportunity to meet with Dale and discuss important, relevant matters unique to Rock Springs. The goal of the listening session is to help the college best serve the community.

“I’m excited to connect with our local community residents to hear how Western is doing in relation to serving Sweetwater County’s education and workforce needs. This is an opportunity for me as the new college president to learn more about what is needed, how we can help, and build stronger relationships. We care deeply about serving the Southwestern Wyoming area, and Rock Springs,” Dale said.

Dale strives to build open communication with the people in the communities Western serves. Connect with Dr. Dale through Twitter @WesternPrez or email her at [email protected].

The event is free and open to the public. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.

To learn more about the Rock Springs Western President Listening Session, please contact Kandy Frink at [email protected].