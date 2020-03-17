WGFD taking applications for ‘Becoming an Outdoors-Woman’ camp

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Mar. 17, 2020) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now accepting applications for their “Becoming an Outdoors-Woman” camp. The weekend workshop, known as BOW, will take place June 26-28 in Dubois and is designed to teach women outdoor skills and activities.

BOW will take place at the Whiskey Mountain Conservation Camp. Women will learn about canoeing, archery, fly-tying, shooting skills, backpacking, outdoor photography and more. The cost is $150, and is due when applications are submitted. There are 45 spots for randomly chosen participants. Groups up to four may apply together.

The application deadline for BOW is April 13. Women must be at least 18 years old to apply. If not selected, application fees will be returned. Applications and payment information are available on the Game and Fish website. Applicants will be notified by May 22 if their application was drawn.