WIC adapts to keep services going for Wyoming families

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (May 6, 2020) — As the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic continues, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is reminding residents about the continuing, important benefits available for many families through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Program.

WIC is a joint federal and state government program under the USDA that provides nutritious foods and education, breastfeeding support, and healthcare referrals for income-eligible women who are pregnant or postpartum, infants, and children up to age five. All caregivers are welcome to receive help from the program including dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents, and step-parents.

Melissa Stehwien, WIC program manager with WDH, said all of the program’s Wyoming locations are currently issuing benefits to new and existing participants and have made accommodations to follow social distancing guidelines and public health orders.

“We are providing curbside benefits at the majority of our locations, which keeps visits to 5-10 minutes. Screenings are also being done over the phone prior to the visit,” Stehwien said. “We are able to temporarily postpone gathering certain measures such as height, weight, and hemoglobin checks.”

“Our goal during COVID-19 is to reach and to continue serving as many participants as possible who need our service while doing so in ways that are safe for our participants and staff,” she added.

Wyoming WIC serves people with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines. Families using SNAP, TANF, or Wyoming Medicaid benefits also qualify for WIC. There is no limit to the number of eligible participants WIC can serve.

WIC clinics are located throughout the state and can be found by using the “Clinic Locator” online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/ or by calling 1-888-996-9378 to be routed to a local clinic.

For more information about COVID-19 and Wyoming, visit https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.