William “Bill” McCurtain (March 24, 1921 – October 14, 2019)

William “Bill” McCurtain, 98, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Deer Trail Assisted Living. He was a lifetime resident of Rock Springs.

He was born on March 24, 1921, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Alpha and Mabel (Huston) McCurtain.

Bill attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate of Rock Springs High in 1939.

He married Mamie Blakely in Rock Springs on December 7, 1947, and she preceded him in death on September 26, 2010,

Bill was a United States Air Force Veteran of World War II.

He owned and operated McCurtain Motors for 64 years, retiring in October of 2004.

His interests included spending time with his family, and he was a talented musician, playing the accordion, organ, bagpipes, and the piano. He loved the outdoors, animals and music. He was a member of the B.P.O. Elks Club, Shriners Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion Archie Hay Post #24 and a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include two sons Jim McCurtain and wife Deyda, Scott McCurtain and wife Karla all of Rock Springs; two daughters Susie McCurtain Cheese and husband John and Lori McCurtain Grube and husband Paul all of Rock Springs; grandchildren Jasey McBurnett and husband Matt, Matt McCurtain and wife Emma, Alex McCurtain and wife Casey, Shane McCurtain and wife Diana, Greg McCurtain and wife Heidi, Justin Grube and wife Sarah, Sean Grube and wife Anna, Daulton Grube and Branden Cheese,; great-grandchildren Carter McBurnett, Kellen McBurnett, Adalynn McBurnett, Max McCurtain, Brooklyn Grube, Bailey Grube, Bridger Grube, Blakely Grube, Colin McCurtain, Dominic McCurtain, Amari Bertagnolli, Alexis Bybee, Sonny Zeri, Byron Jackson, Divinity McCurtain, Xander McCurtain, Michael McCurtain, Taylor Egbert; great-great-grandchildren; Orion Rolich, Brentlee Bybee; Extended family; Edgar Arana, Sandra Arana and Edgar Arana “Junior”, Dale Blakely and wife Retha, Lila Boles, Patrick Blakely and Bonnie Tate.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mamie; his grandsons Jeff McCurtain and Zachary McCurtain; brothers; Max “Cactus” McCurtain and Alfred McCurtain; sister Maxine McCurtain

The family of Bill McCurtain respectfully request that donations in his memory be made to the Shriners’ Crippled Children’s Hospital, Fairfax Ave and Virginia St. Salt Lake City, UT 84103 or to the Rock Springs Humane Society; 310 Yellowstone Rd, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call on Monday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming and on Tuesday at the Broadway Theater one hour prior to services. Judy McCurtain Likwartz, cousin, will officiate.

The family will be receiving guests at the home of Jim McCurtain Saturday, October 19th and Sunday the 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., 1404 James Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

