Tigers place 3rd and Wolves place 5th in first meet of the season

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 24, 2021) – The Rock Springs High School Tigers placed third as a team in the track and field meet Green River High School hosted this afternoon. The hosting team Wolves placed fifth.

Evanston High School took first place at the meet with a total team score of 296.5. Lyman High School placed second with 188.5 points, while Rawlins High School placed third with 129.

The Tigers totaled 153.5 points, while the Wolves totaled 106.5 points.

Other schools to compete in Wednesday’s meet include Big Piney, Encampment, Evanston, Farson-Eden, H.E.M. Jackson, Kemmerer, Little Snake River, Lyman, Rawlins, and Saratoga.

Click here for full results.