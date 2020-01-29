Women’s group helps provide recreation access to over 600 acres

LANDER, WYOMING (Jan. 29, 2020) — For the past 41 years, the Wyoming Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt near Shoshoni has been a winter women’s activity in the area.

Each year the evening before the hunt there is a dance and auction where the public can place bids on which team they think will win.

Advertisement

The women’s group donates those proceeds, and this year they chose to send $200 to the Access Yes Program.

Access Yes is a Wyoming Game and Fish Department program that works with landowners to provide no-fee hunting and fishing opportunities on private and inaccessible public lands through hunter management areas, walk-in hunting areas, and walk-in fishing areas.

The program is funded by donations from sportspeople and partner organizations.

Advertisement

Each dollar donated to Access Yes equates to approximately 3.1 acres of public access.

Funds pay for access easements, not Game and Fish operating expenses.