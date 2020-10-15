Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on Interstate 80

Advertisement

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

RAWLINS, WYOMING (October 15, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — On October 14, 2020, at 6:33 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a fatal vehicle collision. The crash occurred around milepost 221 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins, Wyoming.

Advertisement

A 2006 Toyota Corolla entered the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, traveling in the wrong direction. As the Toyota driver drove westbound in the eastbound lanes, a collision occurred with a 2018 Dodge Ram 5500 pulling a trailer.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 60-year-old Jerome, Idaho resident Richard L. Shook. Although Shook was wearing a seatbelt, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 61-year-old Eaton, Colorado resident Donald R. Patterson. Patterson was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

Driver inattention is being investigated on the part of Shook as a possible contributing factor. This is the 105th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 128 in 2019, 93 in 2018, and 113 in 2017 to date.