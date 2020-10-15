Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on Interstate 80

0
594

 

Darrian Mechling
[email protected]

RAWLINS, WYOMING (October 15, 2020) PRESS RELEASE — On October 14, 2020, at 6:33 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a fatal vehicle collision. The crash occurred around milepost 221 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins, Wyoming.

 

A 2006 Toyota Corolla entered the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, traveling in the wrong direction. As the Toyota driver drove westbound in the eastbound lanes, a collision occurred with a 2018 Dodge Ram 5500 pulling a trailer.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 60-year-old Jerome, Idaho resident Richard L. Shook. Although Shook was wearing a seatbelt, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 61-year-old Eaton, Colorado resident Donald R. Patterson.  Patterson was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.

Driver inattention is being investigated on the part of Shook as a possible contributing factor. This is the 105th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 128 in 2019, 93 in 2018, and 113 in 2017 to date.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR