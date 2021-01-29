WWCC Board of Trustees votes in-favor of $2.4 M budget cuts

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 28, 2021) – The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees voted in favor of reducing $2.4 million from 2021-2022 fiscal year budget.

Advertisement

Trustee Carla Hester-Croff did not vote in favor of the reduction.

“I just think there were more alternative ways,” she said.

The reductions include eliminating 15 staff positions.

These positions include:

Director of Workforce Development – occupied*

Director of Admissions and Recruiting – occupied*

Director of Green River Center and Community Education – occupied*

Assistant Professor of Dance – occupied

Instructor of Mathematics, date of hire 8/16/2018 – occupied

Instructor of Mathematics, date of hire 8/16/2018 – occupied

Instructor of Mathematics, date of hire 8/16/2018 – occupied

Instructor of English, date of hire 8/16/2018 – occupied

Instructor of Sociology – occupied

Professor of Anthropology/Geology – occupied

Associate Professor of Theatre – occupied

Assistant Professor of Communications, date of hire 8/16/2018 – occupied

Business Information Systems Lab Assistant, full-time – occupied

College and Career Readiness Office Assistant – vacancy created by early retirement

Custodian – vacancy created by early retirement

The elimination of the positions will take into effect at the of the contract year.

Advertisement

Positions will have the opportunity to have three months of salary pay, plus six months of keeping their health benefits.

In June 2020, Governor Mark Gordon announced a $1.5 billion shortfall in state revenues that was attributed to the collective financial impact from COVID-19 pandemic.

It translated into a $987,00 reduction in Western Wyoming’s revenue.

In September 2020, the Board of Trustees voted to reduce Western Wyoming’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget by $875,000.

The reduction included:

Immediately eliminating the following vacant positions: Custodian II, PC Support Technician; Facility Use/Purchasing Office Assistant; Workforce Services Office Assistant; Costume Designer; History Faculty; Chemistry Faculty; Music Faculty; Biology/Natural Science Faculty; Student Success Advisor.

Reducing the institutional employee stipend by $300 per year effective January 1, 2021.

Reducing the employee retirement contribution by 2% per year effective January 1, 2021.

Eliminating $200,000 in budgeted pay correction recommendations from the market compensation study.