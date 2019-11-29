WYDOT posts road closures along I-80

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 29, 2019) — As the snow rolls back into the area, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has posted closures along Interstate 80 as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

I-80 from Evanston to Lyman is closed in both directions due to winter conditions. No unnecessary travel is posted around the Granger area, and the interstate is closed in both directions from the Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport near Rock Springs to Rawlins.

The rest of I-80 is open but slick with snowfall. Fog is reported in areas near Cheyenne and Pine Bluffs, and blowing snow is seen in the Arlington and Laramie areas.

Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo is closed in both directions due to winter conditions and blowing snow. No unnecessary travel is recommended between Casper and Cheyenne.

Wyoming Highway 430 between Rock Springs and the Colorado State line is still open, but black ice is reported on the road.

Wyoming 530 between Green River and the Utah State line is also open but slick roads are reported.

Wyo4News will keep you updated on the road conditions as they change and are made available.