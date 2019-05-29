WYDOT To Work On Drainage Issues In Rock Springs

Rock Springs, WY (5/28/19) – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be closing access to Grant Street between North Center Street and A Street Wednesday, May 29, to improve drainage in the area. The closure is due to the installation of a pipe to alleviate drainage issues. During this time, drivers could see lane reductions on North Center Street, restrictions on turning movements and possible delays and congestion.

Advertisement

The work will be similar to what drivers saw on the Belt Loop and Dewar Drive last month. Two-way traffic will be maintained on Center Street as crews work on the ADA and signal upgrades. This work should also last roughly a month.