Wyo4News COVID-19 Morning Update: August 6, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS WYOMING (August 6, 2020) — Sweetwater County registered one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday per the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website. The county’s total case count is now at 238, with 14 probable cases.

Wyoming, as a whole, gained 32 new cases on Wednesday to bring the statewide total to 2,424. Recoveries from the virus grew by another 37 to 1,937 on Wednesday, which translates into 487 active cases in the state. Wyoming’s number of probable cases was listed at 499, seven more than Tuesday’s report. Click here to see a complete county breakdown.

At Wednesday’s media briefing Governor Mark Gordon noted that all 48 school districts in the state had submitted their Smart Start Reopening Plans to the Wyoming Department of Education. Those plans are currently under review. The governor also stated he phoned superintendents from districts across the state last week to discuss their concerns on the upcoming opening of schools.

Yesterday’s media briefing also featured State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, who talked about the school openings. Harrist noted that to keep schools open, students need to stay physically apart and to “wear face-coverings when that isn’t practical.” She also stated that students should stay home when they are sick unless they need medical attention.

Harrist admitted that she expects schools to experience cases of COVID-19, but by following her practices, the numbers should be lower and “more manageable”.

Sweetwater County School District #1 classes are currently scheduled to begin Monday, August 17, with District #2 classes starting Wednesday, August 19.