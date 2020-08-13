Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 13, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 13, 2020) — Sweetwater County reported three new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday according to the Wyoming Department of Health website. The county’s total case count is now at 250 cases.

Wyoming’s new case total increased by only 16 Wednesday bring the overall total to 2,600. Statewide recoveries improved by another 34 to 2,164, translating into 436 active cases of the virus. The state’s probable case number dropped by three Wednesday to 486.

Here is a breakdown of each Wyoming’s total case count with probable cases in parentheses: Albany: 81 (8), Big Horn: 33 (4), Campbell: 107 (25), Carbon: 82 (23), Converse: 21 (10), Crook: 10, Fremont: 441 (59), Goshen: 29 (5), Hot Springs: 20 (3)

Johnson: 19 (5), Laramie: 362 (142), Lincoln: 74 (26), Natrona: 202 (36)

Niobrara: 1 (1), Park: 124 (11), Platte: 4 (1), Sheridan: 55 (18), Sublette: 32 (8)

Sweetwater: 250 (16), Teton: 340 (33), Uinta: 232 (46), Washakie: 76 (6) and

Weston: 5

On Wednesday, Governor Mark Gordon announced that updated public health orders would ease restrictions on the size of permitted outdoor gatherings beginning Sunday, August 16.

Public Health Order No. 2 has been updated to allow outdoor gatherings of no more than 50% of venue capacity, with a maximum of 1,000 people as long as social distancing and increased sanitization measures are in place. Indoor gatherings in a confined space remain limited to 50 persons without restrictions and 250 persons if social distancing and sanitization measures are incorporated.

The public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms, and performance spaces will remain in place through August 31. Faith-based gatherings such as church services and funeral homes will continue to be permitted to operate without restrictions, with appropriate social distancing encouraged.

Public Health Order No. 1 includes a requirement that students wear face coverings in schools in situations where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained. Specific exemptions are listed in the order.

The Wyoming Department of Health and the Governor continue to strongly recommend the use of face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or reasonable to stay physically apart.