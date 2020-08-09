Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: August 9, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 9, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) website’s Saturday report showed the lowest one day total of new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since early June. Just eight new cases were listed on the report, with none occurring here in Sweetwater County.

The total case count in Wyoming is now 2,498, with Sweetwater County’s holding steady at 242. Saturday’s WDH statewide recovery numbers increased by 33 to now number 2,040, meaning the state has 458 active cases of the virus. The state’s probable case count is 515, five more than Friday’s report.

Fremont County still leads the state in the total case count with 436. Laramie County is next at 350, followed by Teton County at 332. Sweetwater County’s total ranks the fourth highest in the state.

The WDH reports the average number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases per day as follows:

Last 21 days: 35.81

Last 14 days: 32.86

Last 7 days: 25.57

The statewide testing number, as of Saturday, is now 84,435.