Morning Sweetwater County Weather: August 9, 2020

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (August 8, 2020) — Here is your Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County seven-day weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming.

Red Flag Warning issued from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. today. Low humidity, hot temperatures with possible strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior, and new fire starts.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 85.