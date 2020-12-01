Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 1, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(December 1, 2020) — Recoveries of COVID-19 once again outnumber new lab-confirmed cases of the virus in the state Monday. According to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) Monday report, the state showed 1,277 recoveries and 801 new cases reported. The state’s active case count dropped to 7,799 Monday, down from Sunday’s 8,255. Monday marked the first time the state’s active case count has been below 8,000 since Nov. 13.

The WDH reported 76 new cases in Sweetwater County on Monday, which was one of the state’s higher amounts. Natrona County’s 192 and Laramie County’s 153 new cases were the only counties with higher amounts.

Sweetwater County’s active case count did drop on Monday from Sunday’s 488 to Monday’s 463. Active cases in neighboring counties: Carbon 113, Fremont 638, Sublette 64, Lincoln 173, and Uinta 236.

Monday’s statewide number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations was at an all-time high of 247 patients, 12 more than Sunday. Only four of those patients were reported in Sweetwater County, all at Memorial Hospital. Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 67 patients with 66 patients at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.

On Monday, the Sweetwater County District Board of Health reported that three Sweetwater County residents had passed away during the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19 related health matters. (See the full story here)

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 2,869, Big Horn: 453, Campbell: 2,792, Carbon: 653, Converse: 410, Crook: 280, Fremont: 2,986, Goshen: 666, Hot Springs: 139, Johnson: 228, Laramie: 4,409, Lincoln: 574, Natrona: 4,145, Niobrara: 53, Park: 1,187, Platte: 223, Sheridan: 1,687, Sublette: 334, Sweetwater: 1,806, Teton: 1,597, Uinta: 874, Washakie: 362, and Weston: 326.