Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 15, 2020

(December 15, 2020) — Tuesday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) showed Sweetwater County’s 65 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases was the highest county total in the state. Laramie County was second with 56. Overall, the state reported 392 new cases.

Sweetwater County’s active case count of the virus dropped to 324, 32 less than Monday’s WDH report. Wyoming’s active case count also lower to 2,768, the first time that number has been under 3,000 since Oct. 25. Tuesday, the WDH reported 1,057 statewide recoveries from the virus.

Wyoming’s total case count was listed at 34,560 compared to 31,792 recoveries.

The number of active cases in counties neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 66, Fremont 219, Sublette 39, Lincoln 84, and Uinta 99.

The Wyoming Department of Health has announced that the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shipments arrived in Wyoming Monday. The five boxes carry five packages of 975 doses each. The first two of these packages were delivered to public health departments in Casper and Cheyenne. The remaining three packages will be delivered today to hospitals in Cody, Jackson, and Gillette.

Yesterday, during a COVID-19 Zoom meeting with Sweetwater County Public Health, it was announced that the Pfizer vaccine should be on its way to Sweetwater County by next week. (See the related story here)

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,075, Big Horn: 554, Campbell: 3,175, Carbon: 798, Converse: 446, Crook: 328, Fremont: 3,313, Goshen: 838,

Hot Springs: 176, Johnson: 293, Laramie: 5,568, Lincoln: 693, Natrona: 4,776, Niobrara: 60, Park: 1,530, Platte: 261, Sheridan: 1,968, Sublette: 446, Sweetwater: 2,415, Teton: 1,875, Uinta: 1,107, Washakie: 510, and Weston: 355.