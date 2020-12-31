Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: December 31, 2020

Advertisement



(December 31, 2020) — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported a total of 78 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday, 11 of those new cases here in Sweetwater County. Campbell County’s 15 topped the state’s Wednesday new case total, with Park County next with 13.

While the state’s active case count increased to 1,538 on Wednesday, 68 more than Tuesday’s report, Sweetwater County’s active case count dropped by just one to 112. Natrona County now leads the state with 211 active cases of the virus, followed by Laramie County with 199 and Campbell County with 157.

The number of active cases of those neighboring Sweetwater County: Carbon 34, Fremont 145, Sublette 13, Lincoln 56, and Uinta 51.

Statewide COVID-19 related hospitalizations declined by six on Wednesday to 113, according to the WDH. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was listed with four patients. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center’s 23 patients top the listings with Campbell County Memorial Hospital next with 20. Casper’s Wyoming Regional Medical Center was down to 14 patient listings.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 3,153, Big Horn: 660, Campbell: 3,794, Carbon: 874, Converse: 477, Crook: 358, Fremont: 3,411, Goshen: 919, Hot Springs: 195, Johnson: 327, Laramie: 5,961, Lincoln: 798, Natrona: 4,968, Niobrara: 61, Park: 1,847, Platte: 283, Sheridan: 2,057, Sublette: 486, Sweetwater: 2,826, Teton: 2,061, Uinta: 1,285, Washakie: 607, and Weston: 390 (85).