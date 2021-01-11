Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 11, 2021

Advertisement

January 11, 2021 — Just five new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Sweetwater County by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The statewide total of new cases was 88, with Uinta County’s 15 being the state’s highest total. Albany County with 12 and Sheridan County with 10 were the only other counties with double-digit figures.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County’s active case count dropped Sunday to 106, 12 less than Saturday’s report. Wyoming’s total active case count rose to 1,851, 31 more than Saturday. Laramie County continues to lead the state with 210 active cases, followed by Teton County (168) and Uinta County (151).

The number of active cases (and new cases) in neighboring counties: Carbon 14 (0), Fremont 57 (8), Sublette 11 (1), Lincoln 63 (3), and Uinta 151 (15).

Wyoming’s total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began is listed at 40,013 with 38,162 recoveries (+57 Sunday).

Advertisement

The state’s number of COVID-19 related hospitalization numbers were last updated on Jan. 8 and showed 108 patients statewide with three at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

The total number of COVID-19 cases per Wyoming counties: Albany: 3,276, Big Horn: 731, Campbell: 3,930, Carbon: 912, Converse: 506, Crook: 365, Fremont: 3,491, Goshen: 944, Hot Springs: 216, Johnson: 331, Laramie: 6,321, Lincoln: 883, Natrona: 5,166, Niobrara: 61, Park: 2,080, Platte: 314, Sheridan: 2,181, Sublette: 515, Sweetwater: 3,038, Teton: 2,285, Uinta: 1,429, Washakie: 638, and Weston: 400.