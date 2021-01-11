Cowgirls and Cowboys back to MW play today/tonight

Advertisement



January 11, 2021 — Wyoming Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams will be back in Mountain West Conference play tonight. Both the Cowboys and Cowgirls will take on Boise State in the opening game of a two-game series.

The Cowboys, 1-1 in the Mountain West and 7-2 overall, will be at home against the conference-leading Broncs, 6-0 in the MW and 10-1 overall. Wyoming has been off since Jan. 4, while Boise State is coming off a series sweep against Air Force on Jan. 6 and 8.

Advertisement

The Cowboys will play this evening with their broadcast beginning at 6:30 on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com.

The Cowgirls, 2-2 in the MW and 4-3 overall, will be at Boise State this afternoon. Boise State enters today’s game at 3-1 in conference and 6-1 overall. This will also be the Cowgirls’ first game since Jan. 4. The Boise State ladies went 1-1 at Air Force on Jan. 6 and 8.

Today’s Cowgirl broadcast will begin at 1:30 on with tip-off at 2 on WyoRadio’s 1360-AM/103.5-FM and streamed at 1360KRKK.