Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021 — After two days of 500 plus new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported statewide, Wednesday new case number dropped to 167. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reports showed 11 of those new cases were in Sweetwater County, the lowest one-day total this week. Natrona County’s 42 new cases led the state Wednesday, with Park County’s 32 the second most.

Sweetwater County’s active case count dropped by four Wednesday to number 90. Wyoming’s total number of active cases also fell to 1,925, 470 less than Tuesday as statewide recoveries outnumbered new cases 637 to 167. Wednesday’s WDH report showed Teton County now has the state’s most active cases with 229. Longtime leader Laramie County was second with 213.

The number of active cases (and new cases) in surrounding counties: Carbon 22 (3), Fremont 70 (5), Sublette 14 (3), Lincoln 49 (7), and Uinta 154 (1).

The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations dropped dramatically on Wednesday, with the WDH report showing 82 patients statewide. That’s down from 106 on Tuesday. Four of those patients were listed at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Total number of COVID-19 cases per Wyoming County: Albany: 3,300, Big Horn: 745, Campbell: 3,987, Carbon: 1,006, Converse: 517, Crook: 366, Fremont: 3,636, Goshen: 976, Hot Springs: 227, Johnson: 350, Laramie: 6,462, Lincoln: 904, Natrona: 5,294, Niobrara: 62, Park: 2,205, Platte: 329, Sheridan: 2,206, Sublette: 525, Sweetwater: 3,098, Teton: 2,435, Uinta: 1,480, Washakie: 657, and Weston: 516 (85)