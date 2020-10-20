Wyo4News Morning COVID-19 Update: October 20, 2020

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 20, 2020) — Monday, Sweetwater County had eight new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) daily report. But the state total of 251 new cases easily set a new one day high. The previous state record was 195 new cases on October 9.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state were also shown to be at an all-time high with 68. Sweetwater County’s hospitalization number was listed at two, one more than what was reported Sunday.

Overall, Wyoming now is showing an all-time high of 2,120 active cases of COVID-19, 36 of those in Sweetwater County. The state’s total case number is 7,924, with 5,804 recoveries (+153 Monday).

Albany County reported the most new cases Monday with 60. Natrona County was not far behind with 51. Laramie County tallied 30 new cases, and Campbell County added 27 Monday.

Yesterday, Sweetwater School District #1 announced confirmation of six positive COVID-19 cases over this past week. It included one staff member at the Central Administration Office, one District staff member, one staff member at Rock Springs High School, two students at Rock Springs High School, and one student at Rock Springs Junior High.

Five students were said to be quarantined for close contact with one of the students and one of the adults. There were no other quarantines occurring outside of the positive cases. According to District #1, “These cases are still considered community spread and not school spread.”

Total number of COVID-19 cases per county: Albany: 988, Big Horn: 145, Campbell: 576, Carbon: 241, Converse: 173, Crook: 73, Fremont: 913, Goshen: 117, Hot Springs: 37, Johnson: 50, Laramie: 900, Lincoln: 253, Natrona: 882, Niobrara: 3, Park: 403, Platte: 62, Sheridan: 400, Sublette: 108, Sweetwater: 401, Teton: 678, Uinta: 324, Washakie: 125, and Weston: 72.