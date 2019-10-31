Wyo4News Morning News Roundup: Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

Here are this morning’s most recent headlines from Wyo4News with links to stories impacting your life in Sweetwater County.
Local News:
- Today is Halloween! Be aware there will be trick-or-treaters out on the street tonight, so drive carefully.
- To help spread the message that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with Rock Springs Police Department to remind everyone of the dangers of drunk driving. Halloween poses an especially dangerous threat to pedestrians, as more people are out at night on the hunt for candy.. More information here.
- Whisler Chevrolet Cadillac is pulling out the stops for its 3rd Annual Trunk or Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 31, and WyoRadio/Wyo4News will be there joining in the fun. Festivities begin at 3 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m. at 2200 Foothill Boulevard in Rock Springs. More information here.
- The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is issuing an invitation for an educational Family Fun Saturday at the museum in Green River. Participants will learn about the history of cattle ranching and branding. More information here.
- Communities in southwest Wyoming got a double dose of bad news this month as oil and gas company Halliburton announced layoffs at its Rock Springs headquarters just as Wyoming utility Rocky Mountain Power finalized a plan to fast-track the retirement of four of its six coal-fired power units. A WyoFile feature. More information here.
- Motorists traveling through Wyoming will now have a better understanding of the types of closures the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) may have to implement during the winter months. More information here.
- The Wyoming Department of Health invites Wyoming students in grades 3-9 to enter a poster contest aimed at increasing awareness about radon and radon testing. More information here.
- This weekend, November 2-3, provides the last chance for visitors to drive to many iconic locations in Yellowstone. The West, South, and East entrances and all roads, with one exception, will close to vehicle travel at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, so the park can prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snow coach travel, which will begin Sunday, Dec. 15. More information here.
- An elk reduction program begins Saturday, Nov. 2, in Grand Teton National Park. More information here.
- The University of Wyoming wrestling team is ranked number 22 in the NWCA preseason poll. Penn State leads the preseason poll with Iowa number two. Oklahoma State is the top-rated Big 12 school at number four. More information here.
Latest Obituaries:
Kurt Sadlier. Details here.