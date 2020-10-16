Wyo4News Mullen Fire Update: October 16, 2020

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

(October 16, 2020) — Not much change in the Mullen Fire burning in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest burning in Wyoming and Colorado. According to Thursday night’s report, the fire is still listed at 34% containment, with the fire area listed at 176,374 acres. Firefighters on station dropped by about 150 Thursday to now number 979.

Fire fighting efforts were aided by surprise rain, snow showers, and blizzard-like conditions at higher elevations keeping fire activity to a minimum. Despite strong winds yesterday, the fire showed no new growth.

According to a report posted Thursday, much of the intense heat has gone out of the interior of the fire. The heat that remains is scattered. Firefighters are working to knock out this scattered heat, especially in the Foxborough area. Retardant was expected to be applied to the area north of Albany to cool hot spots and prevent forward growth of the fire.

Fire Weather: Friday – High winds will continue. High temperatures between 45 and 50. Winds out of the west 13-18 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. Saturday – Partly cloudy with a chance of light rain or snow showers in the evening. High temperatures between 49 and 54. Winds out of the northwest 12-18 mph with gusts to 25 mph.