Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar – Zach Powell

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 17, 2021) — This week’s Wyo4News Rock Springs Small-Town Scholar is Zach Powell. He’s a third-grader at Stagecoach Elementary School.

Zach was nominated by his teacher Kendra Peltier, adding that he has set goals at the beginning of the year, tracking, and reaching his goals, specifically with fluency.

“He has done this through hard work, dedication, showing grit and worked hard at home to support his learning. Zach works hard in my small group time we have together always trying his best,” Peltier said.

“Zach not only shows greatness in achieving his academic goals, he is a great friend to everyone in class, encouraging others in our group to work hard and shows positivity in everything he does!”

Zach’s favorite subject in school is P.E. because they are fun activities and the class learns a lot. He does not like art because he doesn’t like to draw.

He looks up to his friends. “They are nice to me and we have fun together,” he said.

In the future, Zach sees himself as a construction worker.

“My future plans are to become a construction worker because I want to use a Bobcat,” he said.

During his free time, Zach enjoys hanging out with his friends and riding their bikes in the park.

His favorite quote comes from famous artist Pablo Picasso, “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.”

“I like what this says and I believe it because I want to find my gift and share it with others,” Zach said.

