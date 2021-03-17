GRHS Lady Wolves and Wolves receive All-State, All-Conference honors

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (March 17, 2021) – The Green River High School girls basketball team had a historic season, reaching the state semifinal game for the first time in 23 years.

Lady Wolves senior Kayde Strauss was named the 4A West Conference Player of the Year. She also earned a spot on the All-Conference and All-State teams.

A couple of her teammates joined her, receiving high recognition. Junior Megan Counts was named to the 4A All-State and West All-Conference squad, while fellow senior Tayana Crowder was named to the 4A West All-Conference team.

The Green River High School boys basketball team also qualified for the 4A Tournament for the third straight year. Three players were named to the 4A West All-Conference team with Dylan Taylor also being named the 4A All-State Squad.

Those players include:

Dylan Taylor, Jr. (All-State and 4A West All-Conference)

Kolby Ivie, Sr. (4A West All-Conference)

Jachob Fuss, Sr. (4A West All-Conference)

Players from Mountain View and Lyman also received All-State recognition at the Class 3A level.

McKoy Smith – Lyman

Luke Branson – Mountain View

Hunter Meeks – Mountain View